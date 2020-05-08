Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million.Stamps.com also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $9.88 on Thursday, reaching $194.88. 1,073,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,281. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

