State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland Purchases 14,786 Shares

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 14,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $324,256.98.

NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. State Auto Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $899.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Auto Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.