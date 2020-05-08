Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua T. Davis acquired 32,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $218,955.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,241.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121,079 shares of company stock valued at $912,362. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

