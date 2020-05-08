Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) were up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $50.79, approximately 1,190,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 718,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

