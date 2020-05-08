Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) were up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $50.79, approximately 1,190,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 718,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.
About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.
