StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Trading Up 7.2%

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 149,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 264,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 173,319 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $213,182.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 715,933 shares of company stock valued at $758,114. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. Axar Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,674,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,925,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in StoneMor Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.