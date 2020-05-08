Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares rose 9.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.86, approximately 277,564 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 407,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million.

SBBP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,865 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 74,561 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

