StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $869,169.71 and $1,025.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Coindeal and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,844,814,618 coins and its circulating supply is 16,431,620,264 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

