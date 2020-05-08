Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 79,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $192.08. 1,991,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.08. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

