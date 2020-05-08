Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

NYSE SYK traded up $6.35 on Thursday, reaching $192.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,302. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.