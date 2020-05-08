Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.394 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

