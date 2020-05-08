Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.394 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,218. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.