Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 680,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,962,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.83. 1,245,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,392. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.