Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 6,642 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 10.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,090,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,612. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

