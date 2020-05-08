Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.78. 3,205,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

