Sunburst Financial Group LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 6,865,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

