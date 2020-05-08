Sunburst Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 588,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.