Sunburst Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,734. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

