Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes $648,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. 345,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,528. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

