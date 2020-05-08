Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 359,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

