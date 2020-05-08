Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $14.77, approximately 3,355,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,891,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUN. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $784,589.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,916,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,922,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,003 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 628,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sunrun by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,205,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 262,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

