SunTrust Banks Boosts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target to $30.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

CENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 252,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,353.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

