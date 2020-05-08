SunTrust Banks Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $30.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 1,259,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,900. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.