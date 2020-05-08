SunTrust Banks Increases Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $95.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Match Group stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

