SunTrust Banks Lowers American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $30.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $21.65. 841,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,700. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $5,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 152.4% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

