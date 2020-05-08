SunTrust Banks Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $24.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s current price.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 9,540,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.