Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Trading Up 5.6%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $7.68, approximately 656,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 372,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 236,533 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 4,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

