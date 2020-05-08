Swarm Price Tops $0.0091 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $707,738.05 and $7,462.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.31 or 0.02140885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172844 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

