Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Up 10.6% After Earnings Beat

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) rose 10.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.70, approximately 329,124 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 282,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%.

SYRS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $415.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

