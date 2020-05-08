Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Up 10.6% After Earnings Beat

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) rose 10.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.70, approximately 329,124 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 282,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%.
SYRS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $415.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.
