SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.65.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

