TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up approximately 1.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.78. 1,441,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.