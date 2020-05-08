TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Position Reduced by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of TC Pipelines worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 183,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 427,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.11. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

