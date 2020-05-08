TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
TCG BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 101.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 985,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. TCG BDC has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.56.
In other TCG BDC news, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Insiders acquired a total of 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on CGBD. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
