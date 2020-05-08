TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

TCG BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 101.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 985,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. TCG BDC has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. Equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Insiders acquired a total of 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGBD. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

