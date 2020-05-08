TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Raised to $8.25 at Wells Fargo & Co

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

CGBD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

TCG BDC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 985,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,739. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $486.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.20.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda Pace acquired 19,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

