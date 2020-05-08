TD Securities Boosts Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to $17.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTMNF. National Bank Financial raised Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

FTMNF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,377. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.