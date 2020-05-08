TD Securities Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.57. 983,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.48 and a one year high of C$15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.73, for a total value of C$68,960.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,036,345.50. Also, Senior Officer Léon Marineau sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.96, for a total value of C$79,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,835 shares in the company, valued at C$237,226.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,930 shares of company stock worth $2,034,057.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

