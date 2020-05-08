TD Securities Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.
Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.57. 983,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.48 and a one year high of C$15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05.
In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.73, for a total value of C$68,960.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,036,345.50. Also, Senior Officer Léon Marineau sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.96, for a total value of C$79,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,835 shares in the company, valued at C$237,226.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,930 shares of company stock worth $2,034,057.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
