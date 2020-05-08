TD Securities Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$2.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.33.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $283.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.