TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) is EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 74,864 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 6.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $459,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

