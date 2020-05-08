Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,932,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Equinix by 54.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 173.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $675.34. The company had a trading volume of 644,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,824. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $471.65 and a 1 year high of $715.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $636.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.83.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.33.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

