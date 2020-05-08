Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,288 Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $4,357,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luckin Coffee by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock remained flat at $$4.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK).

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.