Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 130,454 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 2.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,746,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,468,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 741,000 shares of company stock worth $16,774,090. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.