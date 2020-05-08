Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $110,294,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $20,972,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Okta by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

Shares of OKTA traded up $5.86 on Thursday, reaching $170.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.42. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $171.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,486 shares of company stock worth $39,369,102. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

