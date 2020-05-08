Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

