Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,778,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2,859.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

