Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $892,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,534 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 92,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,665,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,729. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

