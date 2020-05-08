Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,379 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.86. 617,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average of $159.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Cfra dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

