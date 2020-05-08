Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 26,171 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 570.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 13,151,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,015,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

