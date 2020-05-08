Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,990 Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Hilton Hotels accounts for approximately 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.90. 4,737,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,678. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $107.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.