Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 144.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,424,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 583,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

