Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Shares of WM stock traded up $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $101.45. 2,503,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,963. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

