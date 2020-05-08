Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,236 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Mongodb makes up about 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 4.1% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Mongodb by 42.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mongodb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Mongodb stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.43. 693,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,700. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,782,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,123.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,257 in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

